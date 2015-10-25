FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


With no updates, TASMAC website shows 10-year old sales figure

Jabez John Anand
October 25, 2015

COVAI POST EXCLUSIVE

It is the Internet era, and State governments and the Centre are keen on making everything available online as a part of e-governance. This not only makes the functioning transparent, but also prevents the hassle of a citizen filing an RTI to obtain information that should be made available on the public domain.

But Tamil Nadu government does not seem to be taking this too seriously. Take the case of the official website of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). It shows that the website is only selectively updated.

According to the official website (www.tasmac.tn.gov.in), the last annual turnover figures of the company has been estimated as Rs. 7,335 crore in 2005-06 and the revenue to government was estimated at Rs. 3258.86 crore, which is 115.23 percent more than when it was started in 1983-84. There are no figures to show for the consecutive years.

The link showing the top selling brands has last been updated between 2003 and 2006 according to the website. A person accessing the organisation details about the Chairman and Board members will not know whether they are still affiliated to TASMAC or not.

However, the links revealing the stock positions and the retail prices of the products are updated until June 3, 2015 and November 1, 2014, respectively in the website.

When Covai Post talked to an official from TASMAC hoping that he would shed some light, it was only disappointing to hear him say that even most of the officials were unaware of such issues. He for his part hoped that the website would be updated after meetings with officials at higher levels.

The official website of Co-optex on the other hand is fully updated till date and is more interactive, with it being an e-commerce website.

Reacting to this, A. Manoj, an activist from Coimbatore, said that according to an RTI, it is favourable that all companies give maximum and transparent data on their websites. Such information would only help the company as it may reduce confusion that may rise due to lack of details required by a common man.

“If the website gives ample information, it would only ease the work of the officials in clarifying doubts,” he said.

Regarding the lack of updates on Government websites, he said that this could be because of the lack of concern of officials to update. “There are not many who frequently visit the websites and hence keeping them up-to-date may not be a priority of officials,” he said.

In the case of TASMAC, his contention is that the government may not be interested in promoting sale of liquor openly by revealing the sales figures.

However, Advocate M. Sundarakadeshwaran claimed that there is no law to make updating of websites mandatory. “Failing to update is not a fault. But the problem will arise only when an RTI is filed for lack of information. However, it would do well for citizens if the website is updated,” he said.

Comments 30
This is not only the website but there are several websites of TN Govt. are not updated. Govt. of Tamil Nadu is requested to release an e-mail directory of all its depts district wise to the benefit of the public. Then only there will be a transparency in the administration of the government [N R Ravisankar] - Oct 26, 2015
Excellent site. It was pleasant to me. [Hilary Cyrus] - Jan 14, 2016
wonderful submit, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don't notice this. You should proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers' base already! authentic J.J. Nelson jersey [Kathrin] - Sep 04, 2016
Great service of online buy rod woodson jersey womens,and enjoy our cleveland cavaliers last 20 games 79% off. [Kimberley] - Sep 05, 2016
I do accept as true with all the ideas you have introduced in your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. Could you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thank you for the post. cheap Isaac Seumalo jersey [Isiah] - Sep 05, 2016
I know this if off topic but I'm looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I'm assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I'm not very internet smart so I'm not 100% sure. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you authentic Mike Remmers jersey [Jamila] - Sep 08, 2016
wholesale jerseys store cheap jersey ace [Gabrielle] - Sep 17, 2016
cheap chin nike nfl jerseys cheap galaxy jerseys [Margery] - Sep 19, 2016
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There's a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thank you wholesale Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys [Brandy] - Oct 01, 2016
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge concerning unexpected feelings. cheap authentic nfl jerseys [Karin] - Oct 09, 2016
You get nba basketball jerseys online cheapest and free cheap authentic Tyler Lockett jersey give to you, free shipping arrive oversea. [Ellie] - Oct 09, 2016
Get cheap nfl jerseys Arizona Cardinals, buy more popular jerseys,shirts,caps,hats,and sports gear. [May] - Oct 13, 2016
Best jerseys shop to buy the Cheap Mitchell and Ness Phillies 11 Tim McCarver Stitched White Red Strip MLB Jersey and at least 59% off for saving more. [Lesley] - Oct 14, 2016
What is size of cheap 2 button baseball jersey may have? Know more about here - nba team has college basketball played [Kacey] - Oct 23, 2016
Great place to order cheap breaks to jersey by Paypal. nfl jerseys [Tawanna] - Oct 28, 2016
I simply want to tell you that I am new to blogging and site-building and seriously liked this blog. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You really come with tremendous well written articles. Kudos for sharing with us your webpage. [you could check here] - Oct 29, 2016
wholesale jerseys from china wѡw cheapjerseys us [Juliet] - Nov 06, 2016
I am cheap Allen Barbre jerseys supplier online, take coupon code here: http://3143.demo13web.cn/comment/html/index.php?page=1&id=37450 [Nannie] - Nov 06, 2016
cheap reversible jerseys wholesale nba jersey [Nicki] - Nov 10, 2016
2 Argentina Argentina Mens Jersey For Cheap - Cheap Mitchell And Ness 1991 Phillies 15 Dave Hollins Red Stitched MLB Jersey site is the best site to buy cheap nike wholesale china free shipping! A complete selection of American football jerseys, Cheap Authentic hockey Jersey and baseball. I visited various blogs except the audio quality for audio songs current at this site is genuinely excellent. [Daniela] - Nov 18, 2016
cheap no.34 swingman bucks ray allen men jerseys - Nba News Heat Roster for sale, supply usa cheap Joe Berger jerseys free shipping with paypal also free gift can get. Everything is very open with a precise explanation of the challenges. It was definitely informative. Your website is very helpful. Thanks for sharing! [Bobby] - Nov 22, 2016
online jerseys cheap - Professional Wholesale Nhl Jerseys Outlet Sale, cheap Mason Crosby jerseys From China Store for NFL Fans. Buy Discount NFL Football Jerseys, Hockey jerseys here. Hi, yeah this post is genuinely fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it on the topic of blogging. thanks. [Beth] - Nov 22, 2016
Great place to order cheap custom soccer jerseys by Paypal. cheap authentic nhl jerseys from china [Lavonne] - Nov 27, 2016
cheap nba jerseys from china - Buy Cheap Ohio State Jerseys from China cheap Josh Kline jerseys factory, free shipping and easy returns also best service. If you want to obtain a good deal from this paragraph then you have to apply these techniques to your won web site. [Margery] - Nov 29, 2016
yankees personalized jersey ѡhere tо find cheap nfl jerseys [Gaston] - Dec 03, 2016
cheap ny rangers jerseys աorld cup jerseys cheap [Juliane] - Dec 06, 2016
knock off jerseyss cheap football apparel [Layla] - Dec 06, 2016
cheap jersey wprld cheap nfl throwback jerseys china [Wally] - Dec 07, 2016
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I've been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates. cheap jerseys [Dwight] - Dec 09, 2016
Fabulous, what a blog it is! This weblog provides valuable information to us, keep it up. Team CA. #27 Alex Pietrangelo Red 2016 World Cup Stitched NHL Jersey [Myron] - Dec 23, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS