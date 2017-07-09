Woman and two day old infant die of dengue

A woman and her two-day old baby died of dengue today at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital here.

The pregnant woman Lourd Mary of Pollachi, was undergoing treatment for high fever in Pollachi government hospital for the last few days.

As she was not not responding to treatment, Mary was brought and admitted to a private hospital, where she delivered a male baby two

days ago, police said.

Since the fever continued to be high and also spread to the child, a diagnosis revealed that both were suffering from dengue.

As the baby dies in the wee hours of today, the woman was shifted the Government hospital early today,the 24-year old Mary succumbed to dengue after six hours.

Already nine persons are undergoing treatment for dengue at CMCH, they said.