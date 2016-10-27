FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC

Coimbatore


Woman attacked by bison dies

Covai Post Network
October 27, 2016
Image credit : File photo

A 28-year old woman, who was attacked by a bison in Sims Park in Coonoor, Nilgiris district, succumbed to her injuries at the government hospital yesterday evening, police said today.

Thamarai and her husband Dinesh were on a sight-seeing trip to Coonoor on October 24. A bison attacked the couple, while they were trying to capture the animal on their mobile. Thamarai sustained serious abdomen injuries. After first aid, she, along with Dinesh, who had minor injuries, were admitted to the government hospital here.

Thamarai, whose lungs and liver were damaged in the attacked, died last evening, police said. The post mortem is being conducted today, after which the body will be handed over to Dinesh, who has been discharged.

