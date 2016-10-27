Woman attacked by bison dies

A 28-year old woman, who was attacked by a bison in Sims Park in Coonoor, Nilgiris district, succumbed to her injuries at the government hospital yesterday evening, police said today.

Thamarai and her husband Dinesh were on a sight-seeing trip to Coonoor on October 24. A bison attacked the couple, while they were trying to capture the animal on their mobile. Thamarai sustained serious abdomen injuries. After first aid, she, along with Dinesh, who had minor injuries, were admitted to the government hospital here.

Thamarai, whose lungs and liver were damaged in the attacked, died last evening, police said. The post mortem is being conducted today, after which the body will be handed over to Dinesh, who has been discharged.