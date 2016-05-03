FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Coimbatore


Woman commits suicide over family dispute

Covai Post Network
May 3, 2016

Frustrated with constant quarrels in the family, a 28-year-old woman from P.N Palayam, in Coimbatore, committed suicide by hanging, on Monday.

According to police, the deceased P. Lavanya was residing in Mariamman Koil Street at P.N. Palayam in Coimbatore along with her husband G. Vinoth Kumar, a daily wages labourer from Vadavalli.

The duo was involved in repeated quarrels. On Monday, frustrated with the constant fights, Lavanya committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence. A case has been registered with the P.N. Palayam police and investigations are on.

