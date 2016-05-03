Woman commits suicide over family dispute

Frustrated with constant quarrels in the family, a 28-year-old woman from P.N Palayam, in Coimbatore, committed suicide by hanging, on Monday.

According to police, the deceased P. Lavanya was residing in Mariamman Koil Street at P.N. Palayam in Coimbatore along with her husband G. Vinoth Kumar, a daily wages labourer from Vadavalli.

The duo was involved in repeated quarrels. On Monday, frustrated with the constant fights, Lavanya committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence. A case has been registered with the P.N. Palayam police and investigations are on.