Woman dies of burn injuries

A woman from Vellalore here died of burn injuries on Thursday at the Government Hospital.

According to police, Deivanai’s saree caught fire when she was cooking in her house at Nanjampalayam area. She sustained serious injuries on her face and shoulders.

Hearing her cries, Deivanai’s neighbours rushed her to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, where she died without responding to the treatment.

Deivanai is survived by her husband Murugan and a daughter.