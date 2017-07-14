14 Jul 2017, Edition - 731, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Indian team finds galaxy supercluster, names it ‘Saraswati’
  • Northeast floods death toll rises to 80, 17 lakh displaced
  • India snubs China on its offer to mediate on Kashmir issue
  • All-female Afghan team gets US visa after Trump intervention
  • Data of 60 lakh customers of 2nd largest US telco leaked
  • Mumbai may get second underground Metro
  • Woman gives birth in autorickshaw after govt hospital denies
  • Delhi traffic cops dupe truck drivers in name of GST
  • Zimbabwe Prez reaches Singapore for medical reasons
  • Killer of Putin critic Nemtsov sentenced to 20 years in jail
Coimbatore

Woman dies of burn injuries

Covai Post Network
July 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A woman from Vellalore here died of burn injuries on Thursday at the Government Hospital.

According to police, Deivanai’s saree caught fire when she was cooking in her house at Nanjampalayam area. She sustained serious injuries on her face and shoulders.

Hearing her cries, Deivanai’s neighbours rushed her to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, where she died without responding to the treatment.

Deivanai is survived by her husband Murugan and a daughter.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How to Avoid Falling Sick During Monsoons? Follow These Ayurvedic Tips
May 05, 2017

A downpour during the rainy season is often welcomed with great enthusiasm as well as a sigh of relief. After months of scorching heat, the rains help everyone......

Read More