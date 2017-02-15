FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Woman dies of burns in Kumbakonam

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017
A 30-year-old woman, who suffered severe burns in a fire mishap a couple of days ago, died at the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam today.

Stella, resident of Valluvar street in Veeramangalam village in Papanasam taluk, was cooking at her home when her sari caught fire accidentally. The fire spread quickly. On hearing her screams, her neighbours rushed and put out the fire. Stella was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam where she succumbed today.

She is survived by her husband, who is working as watchman in a private company in Coimbatore, and two children.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father Rajendran, Papansam police have registered a case.

