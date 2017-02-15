Woman dies of burns in Kumbakonam

A 30-year-old woman, who suffered severe burns in a fire mishap a couple of days ago, died at the Government Hospital in Kumbakonam today.

Stella, resident of Valluvar street in Veeramangalam village in Papanasam taluk, was cooking at her home when her sari caught fire accidentally. The fire spread quickly. On hearing her screams, her neighbours rushed and put out the fire. Stella was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam where she succumbed today.

She is survived by her husband, who is working as watchman in a private company in Coimbatore, and two children.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father Rajendran, Papansam police have registered a case.