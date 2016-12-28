FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Woman dies of H1N1 virus

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 36-year-old woman, who tested H1N1 positive, died in the Government Hospital today.

The woman from Kovaipudur, who was suffering from fever and throat pain was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where she tested H1N1 positive yesterday, hospital sources said.

The patient was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital, where she died this morning, they said.

When contacted, the government hospital sources said that they were waiting for the test reports to confirm the cause of the death.

