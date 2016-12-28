Woman dies of H1N1 virus

A 36-year-old woman, who tested H1N1 positive, died in the Government Hospital today.

The woman from Kovaipudur, who was suffering from fever and throat pain was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where she tested H1N1 positive yesterday, hospital sources said.

The patient was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital, where she died this morning, they said.

When contacted, the government hospital sources said that they were waiting for the test reports to confirm the cause of the death.