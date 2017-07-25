25 Jul 2017, Edition - 742, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Woman found murdered at her residence in Madukkarai

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017

A 45-year-old woman was found murdered in her house at Madukkarai, with deep cut on her neck and head, in the early hours of today.

According to police, Revathi hailing from Udhagamandalam, had shifted to Madukkarai only a month back. She had separated from her husband due to frequent quarrels, they said.

Neighbours who noticed the body lying in a pool of blood informed police, who rushed to the spot along with sniffer dog and finger print experts. Further investigations were on.

The body was later shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

