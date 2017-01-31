FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Woman found murdered, Rs. 15,000 missing from house

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 36-year-old woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood, her throat slit, at her house in Tirupur today.

Shanmugham, a hosiery merchant, on return to his house around 12 noon found his wife Rani lying dead with a deep cut on her neck and immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot.

A bloodstained upper portion of the pressure cooker was recovered from the place, indicating that the killers attacked Rani with it before slitting her neck, police said.

About Rs. 15,000, kept on a shelf was missing, they said.

