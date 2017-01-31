Woman found murdered, Rs. 15,000 missing from house

A 36-year-old woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood, her throat slit, at her house in Tirupur today.

Shanmugham, a hosiery merchant, on return to his house around 12 noon found his wife Rani lying dead with a deep cut on her neck and immediately alerted police, who rushed to the spot.

A bloodstained upper portion of the pressure cooker was recovered from the place, indicating that the killers attacked Rani with it before slitting her neck, police said.

About Rs. 15,000, kept on a shelf was missing, they said.