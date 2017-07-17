Woman pleads with authorities for `getting back’ husband

A middle aged woman today sought the intervention of the district administration to help her get back her husband, who, she said, was living with his `second wife’.

Prema, from Palladam in Tirupur, had married Shivaraj, a teacher in November 2003 and the couple has two children.

Shivaraj who was teaching in a school in Kuppepalayam in Thondamuthur on the city outskirts, is said to have fallen in love with one of his students and married her a year ago, Prema said in a petition submitted to the District Collector today.

She said that she had earlier lodged a complaint in Podanur police station, but no action was taken.

She said a petition was submitted earlier to the Collector on June 20 as she and her two children were under financial and mental stress. Unfortunately no action was taken there too, she added.

In view of the `negligence from both the administration and police department’, she, along with two children, came to the collectorate and submitted a fresh petition for getting her husband back.