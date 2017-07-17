17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President
  • 98-99% voter turnout recorded in Presidential elections
  • Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is the only President of India elected without contest till now
  • CBSE planning 10, 12 exams on same dates in different shifts
  • Petition to challenge domicile rules for medical seats in SC
  • Defamation plea against Kapil Mishra to be heard on July 28
  • 30,000 students plant saplings in NDMC’s green drive
  • 39 abducted Indians in Iraq may be in jail: Sushma Swaraj
  • Go, meet voters: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP leaders
  • Air India Express flight skids off runway
Coimbatore

Woman pleads with authorities for `getting back’ husband

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017
Image credit : File photo

A middle aged woman today sought the intervention of the district administration to help her get back her husband, who, she said, was living with his `second wife’.

Prema, from Palladam in Tirupur, had married Shivaraj, a teacher in November 2003 and the couple has two children.
Shivaraj who was teaching in a school in Kuppepalayam in Thondamuthur on the city outskirts, is said to have fallen in love with one of his students and married her a year ago, Prema said in a petition submitted to the District Collector today.

She said that she had earlier lodged a complaint in Podanur police station, but no action was taken.

She said a petition was submitted earlier to the Collector on June 20 as she and her two children were under financial and mental stress. Unfortunately no action was taken there too, she added.

In view of the `negligence from both the administration and police department’, she, along with two children, came to the collectorate and submitted a fresh petition for getting her husband back.

