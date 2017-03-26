Woman quartet begins road trip to London

State Urban Development minister S.P.Velumani flagged off a Coimbatore to London road trip at the SNR College grounds in Avarampalayam here.

This all-women expedition XPD 2470 is being undertaken by Rotarians Meenakshi Aravind, Mookambika Rathinam, Rukmani Sekhar, all from the City, and it will be joined by Priya Rajpal in Mumbai.

Organised by Rotary club of Coimbatore Texcity and Rotary Aakruthi is association with Sri Ramakrishna Group of Institutions, the expedition is to commemorate 70 years of Indian Independence and Rotary Indian Literary Mission, the flagship scheme of Rotary India.

“The all women quartet will cover 24 countries and 24,000 km in 70 days. They would traverse through China, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Macedonia, and Serbia Croatia before touching the Netherlands. The team would have to ferry their car to Netherlands to London. To cross countries and continents, they have obtained nine different visas and would drive around 500 km daily,” said literary mission chief organiser K.A. Kuriachan.

The team will halt at Chennai for the night after a brief stopover in Puduchery before embarking on their journey, the next day.

Across India, the expedition members would honour women achievers, including Puduchery Governor Kiran Bedi and Olympian Mary Kom among others. In each Indian city where a night halt is planned, the team would honour a woman

In the City, the “Women Achiever Award” was presented to Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals chairman and managing director Rajshree Pathy by Avinashi Lingam Univeresity Chancellor P.R. Krishnakumar Varier.

The XPD 2470 team was felicitated by district collector T.N. Hariharan, CMCC commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Krishnakumar Varier and Root Group chairman K. Ramasamy.