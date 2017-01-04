Woman relieved of chain

Four unidentified persons entered a house near Vallam in the early hours today and snatched the chain from a woman who was sleeping.

According to sources, the four gained entry into the house of Kumar at Naakkudaiyanpatti in Vallam town panchayat through the rear door after breaking open it. They broke open the almirah and as they could not find any valuables in it, they snatched chain from Revathy, Kumar’s wife.

Revathy woke up and raised an alarm. Hearing this, her neighbours rushed to their house. However, the miscreants managed to escape with part of her chain.

Based on her complaint, Vallam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the miscreants.