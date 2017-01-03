Woman succumbs to injuries

A woman who fell off the terrace of her house while attempting to pluck drumstick in Kumbakonam a couple of days ago died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Shanti, 39, wife of Ilangovan and resident of Kovilacheri village near Kumbakonam, attempted to pluck drumsticks from the tree near her house when she fell off the terrace of her house a couple of days ago. Shanti who sustained head injury was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she died on Tuesday night.

Kumbakonam Taluk police have registered a case.