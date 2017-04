Around 150 women bikers participated in a bike awareness rally highlighting the rising crime against women.

The rally, that began from the VOC Grounds at 8 a.m., was flagged off by District Superintendent of Police, R.V. Ramya Bharathi. She congratulated the team for taking up a noble cause.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Wing) S. Saravanan also appreciated the riders.

The rally culminated at Anaikatti, where the women met tribal children in a small hamlet.