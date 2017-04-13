FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 182.03 pts to end at 29,461.45; Nifty cracks below 9,200-mark, falls 52.65 pts to 9,150.80. Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Supreme Courts slams Tamil Nadu government over farmers’ suicides, says state government can’t be silent on such a humanitarian crisis Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director of news channel Suresh Chavhanke arrested for disturbing communal harmony Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi SC issues notice to Centre, EC on a petition filed by BSP challenging use of EVM without paper trail in election US President Donald Trump says ‘possible’ Russia knew about Syria chemical attack Income Tax department filed a complaint against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu health minister, Vijay Bhaskar’s residence Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100th European Goal as Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Coimbatore


Women lawyers demand ADSP’s dismissal

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017

A group of women lawyers today staged a demonstration near District Court complex, demanding immediate dismissal of Tirupur ADSP, Pandiarajan for slapping a woman during an agitation against opening of a TASMAC outlet in a residential area.

Led by Women Lawyers Association President Vennila, they raised slogans against Pandiarajan, who behaved in rude manner without considering it being a woman and a pubic place, police said.

“The official should be immediately dismissed from the service as he is not fit to be in service,” the lawyers said.

The incident happened on April 11 in Samalapuram, when a group of residents resorted to road blockade for more than eight hours, leading to a lathi charge and slapping of the woman Easwari.

