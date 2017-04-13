Women lawyers demand ADSP’s dismissal

A group of women lawyers today staged a demonstration near District Court complex, demanding immediate dismissal of Tirupur ADSP, Pandiarajan for slapping a woman during an agitation against opening of a TASMAC outlet in a residential area.

Led by Women Lawyers Association President Vennila, they raised slogans against Pandiarajan, who behaved in rude manner without considering it being a woman and a pubic place, police said.

“The official should be immediately dismissed from the service as he is not fit to be in service,” the lawyers said.

The incident happened on April 11 in Samalapuram, when a group of residents resorted to road blockade for more than eight hours, leading to a lathi charge and slapping of the woman Easwari.