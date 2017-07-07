Women oppose shifting of TASMAC outlet

A group of women in Thaneerpandal village near Avinashi in Tirupur district have opposed shifting of a liquor shop from their area.

Around 50 women, on Thursday, squatted the road and raised slogans against the shifting or closing the TASMAC outlet in their area, saying it concerned the safety of the men in their families.

The men will be safe if liquor shops are close to the house, police quoted the women.

“There was all the possibility of danger to their lives, if men go and consume liquor at far away places and the women will be anxious till they return home,” police added.