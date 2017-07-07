07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
  • Polish First Lady snubs US President Trump’s handshake
  • ₹6 lakh stolen from debit cards cloned at Delhi cafe
  • 3 trucks with red stones brought to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir
  • App developed in Brazil to save people from shootouts
  • Will eat your liver: Philippine President warns militants
Coimbatore

Women oppose shifting of TASMAC outlet

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : File photo

A group of women in Thaneerpandal village near Avinashi in Tirupur district have opposed shifting of a liquor shop from their area.

Around 50 women, on Thursday, squatted the road and raised slogans against the shifting or closing the TASMAC outlet in their area, saying it concerned the safety of the men in their families.

The men will be safe if liquor shops are close to the house, police quoted the women.

“There was all the possibility of danger to their lives, if men go and consume liquor at far away places and the women will be anxious till they return home,” police added.

