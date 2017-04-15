Women protest against illegal liquor sale, destroy bottles

Women forcefully entered the house where liquor was being sold illegally and destroyed alcohol bottles at KK Pudhur in Pollachi. Irked by illegal sale of liquor by one of the residents, the women barged in on Friday and destroyed the bottles. This was after they had made repeated complaints to the police, said one of the protestors.

Following the Supreme Court order to close down TASMAC outlets along highways, illegal sale of liquor began at this house. On Friday, women entered the house and took away the liquor bottles kept in a bag and destroyed them on the pavement in front of the house. The next day, residents staged a demonstration. Police later came to the scene and pacified them and said action would be taken. The protestors wanted the authorities to put an end to such illegal sale of liquor in the area.