Women varsity gets UGC 12B Status

The Avinashilingam University for Women has been accorded UGC 12B status. This should enable it receive Central assistance under project grants from funding agencies.

This is the first Deemed University in the State to receive this status.

Through this, the varsity will among other things be eligible for international collaboration programmes, starting new innovative programmes with UGC support and receiving free subscriptions for library, Chancellor P R Krishnakumar told the media here today.

A five-member UGC expert committee visited the university in December for considering inclusion of the institution under 12B and submitted a favourable report.

The university was recently re-accredited with ‘A’ Grade by NAAC making it a Deemed University under category ‘A’ by Union HRD Ministry, Krishnakumar added.

Similarly, the Department of Science and Technology sanctioned Rs 2 crore for procurement of 10 equipment for various research departments in the second phase of Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities (CURIE) scheme Vice-Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan said.

The varsity has 43 UG and 23 PG courses and will add three more PG courses in the coming academic year, she added.