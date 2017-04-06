FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Women varsity gets UGC 12B Status

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017

The Avinashilingam University for Women has been accorded UGC 12B status. This should enable it receive Central assistance under project grants from funding agencies.

This is the first Deemed University in the State to receive this status.

Through this, the varsity will among other things be eligible for international collaboration programmes, starting new innovative programmes with UGC support and receiving free subscriptions for library, Chancellor P R Krishnakumar told the media here today.

A five-member UGC expert committee visited the university in December for considering inclusion of the institution under 12B and submitted a favourable report.

The university was recently re-accredited with ‘A’ Grade by NAAC making it a Deemed University under category ‘A’ by Union HRD Ministry, Krishnakumar added.

Similarly, the Department of Science and Technology sanctioned Rs 2 crore for procurement of 10 equipment for various research departments in the second phase of Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities (CURIE) scheme Vice-Chancellor Premavathy Vijayan said.

The varsity has 43 UG and 23 PG courses and will add three more PG courses in the coming academic year, she added.

