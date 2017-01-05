Women voters outnumber men in district

Outnumbering men in eight out of the 10 Assembly constituencies, women voters continue to have upper hand in Coimbatore district as per the final electoral roll published today after special summary revision.

Of the total 28,35,102 voters, there are 1,42,8002 female voters, as against 14,06,824 male voters, with the third gender standing at 276 in the electoral roll released by the District Collector, T.N. Hariharan, here.

Female voters were more in the draft roll published in September last, with 1,4,25,119 as against men 1,4,09840, with 215 third gender.

With total voters of 2,73,815, Mettupalayam has 1,34,160 male voters 1,39,627 female and third gender (TG) 28.

The number of voters in the following places are:

Places Total no. of Voters Male Voters Female Voters Third Gender Sulur 2,87,078 1,42,800 1,45,268 10 Kavundampalayam 4,15,689 2,80,65 2,07,558 66 Coimbatore North 3,07,903 1,55,251 1,52,626 26 Thondamuthur 3,02,123 1,50,562 1,51,507 54 Coimbatore South 2,40,117 1,20,027 1,20,080 10 Singanallur 3,02,042 1,50,938 1,51,076 28 Kinathukadavu 2,94,053 1,45,524 1,48,451 28 Pollachi 2,14,973 1,04,350 1,10,610 13 Valparai SC -1,97,309 96,0987 1,011,99 13

While 21,804 news voters were added in the age group of 18-19 years, 69,178 voters were added above 19 years.

Total deletion during the revision period was 91,054, with 31,966 dead, 16,848 shifted and 42,240 multiple entry.

The district has a total 2,892 polling stations and 949 polling station locations.