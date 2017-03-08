Women’s Day: 1000 girls perform Silambattam

Around 1,000 girl students from different educational institutions run by Park Group today displayed their prowess in Silambattam, a form of martial art of Tamil Nadu, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The CEO of Park Group of Institutions, Anusha Ravi, who is also the President of Tirupur District Silambam Association, initiated the girl and women students of various schools and colleges run by the group to organise the programme ‘Durga ’17’.

The students underwent training from the Association Secretary Ravichandran for the last four days and performed this traditional art form, to mark the celebrations of annual Women’s Day.

“After the Nirbhaya case rocked the country, Park Institutions decided to sensitise and empower women and from the next year onwards we have been celebrating Durga, International Women’s Day,” Anusha told reporters on the sidelines of the programme.

“This year, we motivated our students to learn the art of Silambattam as it is the traditional art form and this weapon-based martial art from Tamil Nadu can also be used as a self-defence technique especially by women,” she added.

Drawing inspiration from Goddess Durga, who is known for fighting evil and emerging victorious, we call our Women’s Day celebrations as Durga, Anusha said.