FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Women’s Day: 1000 girls perform Silambattam

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017

Around 1,000 girl students from different educational institutions run by Park Group today displayed their prowess in Silambattam, a form of martial art of Tamil Nadu, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

The CEO of Park Group of Institutions, Anusha Ravi, who is also the President of Tirupur District Silambam Association, initiated the girl and women students of various schools and colleges run by the group to organise the programme ‘Durga ’17’.

The students underwent training from the Association Secretary Ravichandran for the last four days and performed this traditional art form, to mark the celebrations of annual Women’s Day.

“After the Nirbhaya case rocked the country, Park Institutions decided to sensitise and empower women and from the next year onwards we have been celebrating Durga, International Women’s Day,” Anusha told reporters on the sidelines of the programme.

“This year, we motivated our students to learn the art of Silambattam as it is the traditional art form and this weapon-based martial art from Tamil Nadu can also be used as a self-defence technique especially by women,” she added.

Drawing inspiration from Goddess Durga, who is known for fighting evil and emerging victorious, we call our Women’s Day celebrations as Durga, Anusha said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS