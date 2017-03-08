FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Women’s Day: Women entrepreneurs share their success stories

March 8, 2017

To mark the occasion of Women’s Day, the CII Coimbatore chapter organised a ‘Coffee with Women Entrepreneurs’ session, where eight inspiring ladies from different walks of life shared their story about how they became successful businesswomen.

“Break the glass ceiling for all the right reasons” and “Hard work is more powerful than Harvard” were the titles of the two panel discussions.

J. Praveena, Director of Bakeroe, said, “Of all the challenges, self-doubt is the biggest I had to deal with.” She added, “Another issue is our lack of awareness on the schemes and subsidies available for women entrepreneurs planning to start individual business or partnership firms.”

Nithya Nandhini, International Fitness Coach, said, “Creating awareness on health and fitness is the biggest challenge I had to face in my profession, since many assume that working out is time-bound, that they can work out for six months to one year, and remain exercise free for the rest of their lives.”

“You are much stronger than you think,” is the message from Suganya Subramanian, an online retailer who with the support of her textiles store initiated the mix-n-match concept and took the concept to the world of ecommerce.

The 50 upcoming women entrepreneurs in the audience were mesmerised by the speeches from these leading entrepreneurs from the city.

The panellists also spoke on self-motivation, innovation, use of technology, learning at every level, and stated that women have all the rights to pursue their dreams, a profession and explore new opportunities.

