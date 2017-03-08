Worker dies in freak accident

In a freak incident, a worker was killed today when the garbage bin fell on him from a tipper lorry in the city.

Contract labourer Ramesh, 29, was fixing the bin to the hydraulic lift, when it fell on him, police said. Death was instantaneous.

Driver Praveenkumar was taken into custody for interrogation.

A group of conservancy workers gathered at the site and demanded that the family of the deceased be paid Rs15 lakh as solatium. They also wanted one of his family members to be given a permanent job, police said.