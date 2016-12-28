FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Workshop about advances in the bioinoculants technology

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016

The ‘Role of Bioinoculants in sustainable agriculture’ an interactive workshop was organised on the eve of the International Year of Pulses 2016 by the Department of Agricultural Microbiology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

About 75 farmers from various districts of Tamil Nadu along with state agriculture department officials participated in the workshop today. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr K Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, and felicitated by Dr H Philip, Director of Extension Education, TNAU.

The workshop included a demonstration on ‘method of bioinoculant applications & production technology’ and on ‘seed treatment of pulses with freeze dried concentrated rhizobium biofertilizer’. The participants also visited TNAU’s biofertilier production unit.

Dr K Kumar, Special Officer, welcomed the gathering and Dr P Marimuthu, Professor and Head, delivered the vote of thanks.

