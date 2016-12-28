Workshop about advances in the bioinoculants technology

The ‘Role of Bioinoculants in sustainable agriculture’ an interactive workshop was organised on the eve of the International Year of Pulses 2016 by the Department of Agricultural Microbiology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

About 75 farmers from various districts of Tamil Nadu along with state agriculture department officials participated in the workshop today. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr K Ramasamy, Vice-Chancellor, TNAU, and felicitated by Dr H Philip, Director of Extension Education, TNAU.

The workshop included a demonstration on ‘method of bioinoculant applications & production technology’ and on ‘seed treatment of pulses with freeze dried concentrated rhizobium biofertilizer’. The participants also visited TNAU’s biofertilier production unit.

Dr K Kumar, Special Officer, welcomed the gathering and Dr P Marimuthu, Professor and Head, delivered the vote of thanks.