Coimbatore


Workshop on Income Tax and Sales Tax held

Covai Post Network
December 30, 2016

A technical workshop on filing of income tax and sales tax returns was conducted by the Commerce department of VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science, Kovaipudur, for the final year students.

Conducted by P. Aravind Thangam, a charted accountant, the students were taught concepts such as computation of residential status of an individual, tax assessment, property and related issues, income from business or profession, income from capital gain and other sources.

Students were also trained in filing returns online and the procedures to follow while filing income tax and sales tax returns.

Aravind also clarified doubts raised by the students.

