FLASH NEWS Sensex rises 85.82 points to end at 29,422.39; Nifty up 32.90 points to 9,136.40 EX-SP of Gurdaspur Salwinder Singh surrendered before Punjab police after he was booked in a rape case in 2016 Supreme Court allows NDMC to e-auction hotel Taj Mansingh, presently run by Tata Group firm IHCL Russian think tank planned to sway US election: Documents Punjab doubles OBC quota in educational institutes to 10% Son of world’s oldest person dies aged 97 Indian-American CEO faces 30 days jail for abusing wife Giant iceberg appears off coast of small Canadian town Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based logistics startup InLogg 50% of India’s energy capacity from non-fossils fuels by ’27

Coimbatore


Workshop to motivate students to engage in public life

Covai Post Network
April 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Avinashilingam University for Women here is organising a workshop on ‘Role and Contribution of Women in Indian Polity’ on April 22.

The objective of the workshop was to motivate the young students to actively engage in public life and contribute their services for social causes, a university release said today.

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy will inaugurate the workshop, which is expected to inspire young girls to be decision makers by volunteering for public service thus bringing about a positive transformation in the lives of common people.

Roy will also inaugurate a food processing laboratory in the faculty of engineering at Varapalayam campus and interact with the participants of vocational training in paper recycling process for rural women, it said.

Chairman and Managing Trustee of Avinashilingam Education Trust Institutions T.K.S. Meenakshisundaram and Chancelalor Dr. P.R. Krishnakumar will felicitate the Governor, while Vice-Chancellor Dr. Premavathy Vijayan will present a report of the achievements of the University.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS