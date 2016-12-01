FLASH NEWS 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lanka, one attempts suicide Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal Prez Pranab Mukherjee calls for women quota in Parliament Pak has no plans to return Indian spy Jadhav: Sartaj Aziz EC rejects AIADMK reply over Sasikala’s appointment as chief Jawan who exposed Sahayak system died over sting: Army

Coimbatore


World AIDS Day: Back to the basics

Covai Post Network
December 1, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

To combat any disease, it is necessary to dispel the fear that surrounds it and learn the truth about it. We talked to a few HIV AIDS physicians to know the basics.

Myth: HIV or AIDS can be cured.
Reality: “To date, there is no cure for HIV or AIDS and there are no vaccines to prevent HIV infection,” says Dr Haripriya Manjula, Consultant HIV physician, SVYM.

Myth: HIV/AIDS afflicts homosexuals more than others.
Reality: “It is a bizarre myth. HIV is widespread amongst truck drivers, sexual workers who may be heterosexual. Regardless of sexual orientation,everyone is at risk of getting HIV from blood-to-blood contact, sharing needles or unsafe sex,” says Dr Mukut Bhowmik, HIV Specialist, who works for the NGO Saathi.

Myth: You can get HIV from breathing the air around an HIV-infected person or from hugging or holding hands with an HIV-infected person.
Reality: “Numerous advertisements have been aired to dispel this myth. HIV cannot be transmitted through toilet seats or doorknob handles, or touching, hugging, holding hands or cheek kissing an HIV-infected person,” explains Dr Aftab Nawab, an HIV physician who helps NGOs working on HIV. He adds, “HIV is transmitted through contact with an HIV-positive person’s infected body fluids such as semen, pre-ejaculate fluid, vaginal fluids, blood or breast milk. Also from needles contaminated with HIV-infected blood, including needles used for injecting drugs, tattooing or body piercing.”

Myth: You can get HIV by kissing an HIV-infected person.
Reality: “Casual contact through closed mouth or “social” kissing is not a risk for transmission of HIV,” says Dr Aftab.

Myth: Since I only have oral sex, I’m not at risk.
Reality: “You can get HIV by having oral sex with a man or a woman. That is why it is important to use a latex barrier during oral, vaginal or anal sex,” warns Dr Haripriya.

Comments 2
