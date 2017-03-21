FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


World Water Day: Siruthuli vehicle campaign to criss-cross City

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

To commemorate the World Water Day on March 22, Siruthuli has organised a mobile vehicle campaign, which would travel across the city spreading the message of reducing water wastage and reducing pollution in water bodies such as Noyyal and other streams and ponds in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Saravanan will flag off the event at Race Course, Thomas Park at 7 a.m.

Volunteers and staff of Siruthuli will be travelling along the vehicle, sensitising members of public on of water conservation and water management.

The campaign vehicle will touch and traverse various points in the city including Race Course (7-9a.m.) Ukkadam (10-11 a.m.) Government Hospital (11 a.m.- 12noon), Gandhipuram (2-3 p.m.). Saibaba Colony (3-4 p.m.) Brookefields (5-7 p.m.)

Apart from games and activities, which will be performed for the benefit of the public on how to use less water for our basic needs and recycling of water, the campaign vehicle will also carry displays including rain water harvesting models. The public are requested to join in the mobile campaign which is organised for the first time in the city.

