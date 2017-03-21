World Water Day: Siruthuli vehicle campaign to criss-cross City

To commemorate the World Water Day on March 22, Siruthuli has organised a mobile vehicle campaign, which would travel across the city spreading the message of reducing water wastage and reducing pollution in water bodies such as Noyyal and other streams and ponds in the city.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) S. Saravanan will flag off the event at Race Course, Thomas Park at 7 a.m.

Volunteers and staff of Siruthuli will be travelling along the vehicle, sensitising members of public on of water conservation and water management.

The campaign vehicle will touch and traverse various points in the city including Race Course (7-9a.m.) Ukkadam (10-11 a.m.) Government Hospital (11 a.m.- 12noon), Gandhipuram (2-3 p.m.). Saibaba Colony (3-4 p.m.) Brookefields (5-7 p.m.)

Apart from games and activities, which will be performed for the benefit of the public on how to use less water for our basic needs and recycling of water, the campaign vehicle will also carry displays including rain water harvesting models. The public are requested to join in the mobile campaign which is organised for the first time in the city.