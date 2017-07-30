30 Jul 2017, Edition - 747, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Would formulate policies keeping in mind State’s interests: OPS

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam has appealed to the youth to strengthen his hands in his fight for justice and also to form a corruption-free and transparent government in the State.

Addressing a meeting of workers of his AIADMK ( Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) here at CODISSIA grounds last night, Paneerselvam said he would formulate policies keeping in mind the interests of the State, which would be implemented by the youth.

Recalling the cordial relations with the Centre when he was the Chief Minister and smoothly tackling many issues, he said that the incumbent government had totally failed to take any proactive approach.

It was an utter failure in even implementing various schemes announced by former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, he alleged adding that there was no point in merely writing letters to the Centre, including for issues like Hydrocarbon methane projects and also NEET.

Though the ruling party has majority of 122 MLAs, the 1.5 crore loyal workers are with his faction, they would definitely capture power, he said.

Paneerselvam also requested the media to be neutral and tell the truth, so that the people knew the facts.

