  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
  • Speaker did not allow Kapil Mishra to show posters and speak anything: Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP
  • I will reveal everything against Kejriwal, everything will be exposed. I will speak at Constitution Club at 5 pm
  • 4 to 5 AAP MLAs attacked me in the assembly: Kapil Mishra
  • Kapil Mishra thrown out of Delhi assembly
  • Congress has failed to retain its own loyalists, let alone getting fresh faces on board
Coimbatore

Yanai Pongal celebrated in Thekkampatty

Covai Post Network
January 16, 2016

While farmers all over city celebrated Mattu Pongal in honour of their cattle, mahouts and personnel at the Thekkampatty elephant rejuvenation camps celebrated Yanai Pongal with the 30 elephants here on Saturday.

As a part of the celebrations, various games were conducted for the mahouts. Elephants got to enjoy special food in the form of jaggery, sugarcane and sweet Pongal.

The elephants were garlanded and special poojas were conducted. Yanai Pongal was also celebrated in elephant camps at Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Siruvani camp for kumki elephants.

Meanwhile, inmates and officials at the Ondipudhur open air prison also celebrated Maattu Pongal to honour the cattle on the campus.

The inmates cleaned the prison campus and decorated the cattle.

