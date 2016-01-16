Yanai Pongal celebrated in Thekkampatty

While farmers all over city celebrated Mattu Pongal in honour of their cattle, mahouts and personnel at the Thekkampatty elephant rejuvenation camps celebrated Yanai Pongal with the 30 elephants here on Saturday.
As a part of the celebrations, various games were conducted for the mahouts. Elephants got to enjoy special food in the form of jaggery, sugarcane and sweet Pongal.
The elephants were garlanded and special poojas were conducted. Yanai Pongal was also celebrated in elephant camps at Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Siruvani camp for kumki elephants.
Meanwhile, inmates and officials at the Ondipudhur open air prison also celebrated Maattu Pongal to honour the cattle on the campus.
The inmates cleaned the prison campus and decorated the cattle.
