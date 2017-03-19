Years old garbage dump poses health hazard for Kavundampalayam residents

Indiscriminate dumping of solid waste and burning of plastic wastes including discarded automobile tires in an open area in Avvaiyar Street in Kavundampalayam has posed health hazards for the denizens.

“The Asthmatics and the old are particularly affected by the thick smoke, s emanating from the wastes burnt indiscriminately by the locals in the unofficial dump yard” complains S. Ravi Shankar, a resident of the area.

“The practice of dumping domestic wastes, plastics, and automobile tyres has been going on, unresolved for years on end. The open plot is used as garbage dump by residents and mechanics that dump discarded tyres and set fire to it. Blaming it on the apathy of civic officials, the B. Sanjay Kumar Bhojan, a resident says that there were earlier garbage bins in the area. But now, they have suddenly disappeared.

“The local residents without realizing the health hazards posed by the mounting wastes continue to dump their wastes in the empty plot.” B. Dinesh kumar Bhojan, a resident of the area.

“The whole area reeks with a bad stench emanating from the garbage dump, and setting fire to it is a constant practice due to which the whole area gets engulfed by smoke.” said Sanjay kumar

Resultantly, mosquitoes breeding have increased along with the stray dog menace , which is posing a threat to morning walkers and others passersby. “When food waste is dumped indiscriminately, it leads to the increase of stray dog population. Most of the people are not even aware of this fact and continue with their practice of unsafe garbage disposal “said K. Shantha, a house wife residing in the area, who is in the habit of safely disposing her waste.

“Coimbatore City Corporation has set up garbage bins, facilitating for the safe disposal of garbage. If there are garbage bins sets up in this area, there would be no need for people to dump in an open yard, making it a disease breeding ground. “Sadly the garbage bins, which were there suddenly disappeared a few years ago ” said another resident.

According to health experts inhaling the carcinogenic smoke caused by burning of plastics could lead to cancer added to breathing disorders. The garbage heap as it is the breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pathogens leading to communicational diseases such as dengue, and swine flu. “A couple of swine flu cases were reported from this area in March, which may be due to unhygienic conditions prevailing here” say residents.

When Covai Post contacted City Helath Officer for his comments, he could not be reached.