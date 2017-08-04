Yemen seeks Kerala police help in search for nurse in murder case

Hunt on for Kottayam: Police are clueless about Nimisha Priya who is at large after allegedly murdering a Yemeni national at Al Dhaid in Yemen.

Yemen police have sought the help of their Kerala counterparts to apprehend Nimisha who has been missing from Yemen for last few days.

Searches at her ancestral house at Thekkumchira in Kollengode in Palakkad have not led them to any clue. The house has a haunted look with wild bushes around it and neighbours have no idea about her. They claimed she was an introvert and none had visited the house for the last several months. It is said that on June 12, 2011, she married a male nurse Tony Thomas from Thodupuzha in Idukki district and have a daughter who stays with her father in Thodupuzha.

She is said to have visited Palakkad just once with her husband, daughter and a Yemeni national who is now believed to have been killed by her.

Initially, she and her husband worked in a clinic in Yemen and later her husband returned with the daughter.

Nimisha stayed back with the Yemeni and people there thought her to be his wife.

She used to contact Tony regularly till a few months ago after which there has been no information about her as also no phone calls.

The Yemen national’s body was cut into 110 pieces and put in a gunny bag before being hidden in an overhead water tank. Foul smell from the tank caused irritation to the neighbours who alerted the police.

Yemen police feel she might have escaped with a fake passport as the original one was with her employer. Police are also trying to find out if she is hiding in Yemen with her friends or relatives.

Police investigation in Thrissur, where her mother lives with her sister, has also not yielded results.