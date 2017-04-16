Yesudas play safe on controversial national awards and Ilayaraaja issues

Famous playback singer, K J Yesudas today preferred to play safe on the controversial royalty and national award issues.

“You can ask this question to Ilayaraja. I am not going to send any notice to anybody,” Yesudas told reporters on a specific question on the notice sent by Maestro Ilayaraaja to singer S P Balasubramaniyam over singing his songs.

Similarly when asked about comments from various quarters in the Cinema field that there was partiality and bias in selecting National awards announced recently, he said “you can ask to those raised the issue and also those selected.”

Yesudas, here to perform a musical night this evening, said that he was happy to receive Padma Vibhushan.

“I am not over-joyous. As usual I am equally happy to receive this like any other awards. It is due to the blessings of almighty,” Yesudas said.