Yesudas to be honoured

City-based Dhanvarssha Charitable Trust has organised a function to honour eminent Carnatic musician and playback singer K.J. Yesudas on April 16.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here today, the Managing Trustee of Dhanvarssha Charitable Trust, Suresh Kumar, said that Yesudas was being honoured for his achievements in the field of music. “K.J. Yesudas is a house-hold name and his achievements in music cannot be matched,” he said

Eminent personalities of Coimbatore, including businessmen and several dignitaries, would honour the singer at the function at Codissia Trade Fair Grounds that day. Later Yesudas would render numbers from various Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies along with members of Lakshman Sruti troupe.

Tickets, priced at Rs. 1000, Rs. 500 and Rs. 200, could be purchased from Dhanvarssha Tours and Travels in Pappanaickenpalayam.