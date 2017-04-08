FLASH NEWS Superstar Rajinikanth cancels meeting with fans between April 12-16th, says it’s difficult to take pictures with each and every fan. Kerber beats defending champion Watson to advance in Monterrey Open ₹141.13 crore in new ₹2,000, ₹500 notes seized: Arun Jaitley India signs missile deal worth nearly ₹13,000 cr with Israel ₹1,038 crore in cash offerings at Tirumala temple in 2016-17 KKR record highest successful 10-wicket chase in T20 history

Coimbatore


Yesudas to be honoured

Covai Post Network
April 8, 2017

City-based Dhanvarssha Charitable Trust has organised a function to honour eminent Carnatic musician and playback singer K.J. Yesudas on April 16.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here today, the Managing Trustee of Dhanvarssha Charitable Trust, Suresh Kumar, said that Yesudas was being honoured for his achievements in the field of music. “K.J. Yesudas is a house-hold name and his achievements in music cannot be matched,” he said

Eminent personalities of Coimbatore, including businessmen and several dignitaries, would honour the singer at the function at Codissia Trade Fair Grounds that day. Later Yesudas would render numbers from various Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies along with members of Lakshman Sruti troupe.

Tickets, priced at Rs. 1000, Rs. 500 and Rs. 200, could be purchased from Dhanvarssha Tours and Travels in Pappanaickenpalayam.

