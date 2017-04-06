FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Yi Coimbatore chapter bags five national summit awards

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017

The Coimbatore Chapter of Young Indians (Yi) has won five awards in the recently concluded 13th Yi national summit, ‘Take Pride’, held in Delhi.

Yi Coimbatore members won awards for Overall Excellence 2016–2017; Best Financial Management in 2016–2017; Activities and Initiatives under Project ‘Gift an Organ’; Delivering Value to Students through ‘Yuva’ and Hosting a Youth Conclave `Blitz’, according to a statement.

The chapter had been winning the awards in the first two categories continuously for the past four years. “The awards were received on behalf of Yi Coimbatore Chapter by P.B. Balaji, Chair (2016-17), S. Prasanna Krishna, Co-Chair (2016-17), Dipender Singh Chandok, Co-Chair Designate and other Coimbatore Chapter members present during the Summit,” it said.

The awards were handed over by Yi national chairman Raghu Kailas, vice-chairman Jacob Joy and past chairmen Rahul Mirchandai, Shankar Vanavarayar, Srikanth Suryanarayanan, D.N.V. Kumaraguru and Shaurya Veer Himatsingka.

The Coimbatore Chapter is the largest in country in terms of membership with more than 163 comprising people from all walks of life in the 21-40 age group. It has been functioning for the last 12 years and has conducted projects like ‘Coimbatore Vizha’ and ‘Gift an Organ’ campaign, the statement adds.

