Yoga competition on July 30

Sri Mahasanketha Trust is hosting its 11th Varahi Mystic interstate Yoga competition here on July 30.

It will be held at Perks Matriculation School from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. All bonafide students of schools, colleges and recognised yoga institutes can participate. Online registration can be done at www.varahi.org.

“This effort is to create a confluence of yoga practitioners. The competition aims to inculcate yoga practice among the young generation with a competitive edge. This will make the students excel at it. We are positive we will be seeing good participation,” said trustee Latha Mathaji. Around 1500 students are expected for the competition.

Sri Yoga Maharishi Sevapur Manickam, an acclaimed yoga trainer, will be heading the award ceremony.

Sri Mahasanketha Trust is run by Sri Varahi Mantralayam which was founded by Shaktha Sri Manikanda Swamigal.