Coimbatore


Yoga in schools mulled

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017

The State government is considering introduction of yoga in schools, especially in rural areas, according to Education Minister K S Sengottayan.

The government was in discussion with yoga experts, as it was felt that there had to be more extracurricular activities, he told the media at the City airport.

Regarding the trust vote, he said that AIADMK legislators had kept their cool and proved that they were in majority.

Told that in some parts of the state, people were agitated and had made it clear that they would not allow the legislators to enter the constituency, he said he was not aware of it and that he had participated in two meetings in his constituency and they were attended by more than 10,000 people. Some even performed `arti’ for him.

The government was implementing the schemes announced by Jayalalithaa in true letter and spirit, Sengottayan added.

