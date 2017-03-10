‘Yoga originated among Tamils’ first’

Thanjavur: “Yoga originated from among Tamils and it is Tamils’ property,” said Dr G Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur.

In his presidential address at the two-day International Yoga Conference at the University that began here today, Bhaskaran said the University, which was set up for world Tamils’, had the first right to conduct the international conference on Yoga as the art form originated from among Yogis and Tamils, though the art is practiced in various forms and names by various organizations across the world.

Bhaskaran claimed that Pathanjali, author of Attanga Yoga Sutram, was a Tamilian and Tirumoolar through Tirumanthriam had detailed expositions of Yoga and Aasana. “The Yoga art expounded by ancient yogis Pathanjali and Tirumoolar had now been taken forward by others in various forms and names. The international conference is the first of the attempts to prove to the world that the art form is indeed from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also pointed out that Tamil University is the first varsity in the country which started a Diploma Course in Yoga in 2000.

Dr A M Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, formally inaugurated the conference while Dr S A Ariadurai, Vice-Chancellor of the Open University of Sri Lanka released the souvenir. Earlier, S Muthukumar, Registrar of Tamil University, welcomed the gathering.

Yoga practitioners, researchers from various countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, England, France, Germany, Mauritius, USA and South Africa participated.

The two day conference is being co-hosted by Yuva Yoga Madiram, Hong Kong, Tirumurugan Tiruvakku Tirupeedam, Malaysia, Brahmma Kumarigal Vidyalayam, Mount Abu and Vedathri Maharishi Ashram in Peralam.