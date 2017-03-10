FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


‘Yoga originated among Tamils’ first’

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017

Thanjavur: “Yoga originated from among Tamils and it is Tamils’ property,” said Dr G Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur.

In his presidential address at the two-day International Yoga Conference at the University that began here today, Bhaskaran said the University, which was set up for world Tamils’, had the first right to conduct the international conference on Yoga as the art form originated from among Yogis and Tamils, though the art is practiced in various forms and names by various organizations across the world.

Bhaskaran claimed that Pathanjali, author of Attanga Yoga Sutram, was a Tamilian and Tirumoolar through Tirumanthriam had detailed expositions of Yoga and Aasana. “The Yoga art expounded by ancient yogis Pathanjali and Tirumoolar had now been taken forward by others in various forms and names. The international conference is the first of the attempts to prove to the world that the art form is indeed from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also pointed out that Tamil University is the first varsity in the country which started a Diploma Course in Yoga in 2000.

Dr A M Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, formally inaugurated the conference while Dr S A Ariadurai, Vice-Chancellor of the Open University of Sri Lanka released the souvenir. Earlier, S Muthukumar, Registrar of Tamil University, welcomed the gathering.

Yoga practitioners, researchers from various countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, England, France, Germany, Mauritius, USA and South Africa participated.

The two day conference is being co-hosted by Yuva Yoga Madiram, Hong Kong, Tirumurugan Tiruvakku Tirupeedam, Malaysia, Brahmma Kumarigal Vidyalayam, Mount Abu and Vedathri Maharishi Ashram in Peralam.

