Youth arrested for cheating and impregnating woman

Thanjavur: Police arrested a youth near Kumbakonam on charges of sexually exploiting a woman promising to marry her.

Police said, the 33-year-old Muruganandam, resident of Kadambagudi Cholapuram area was in love with the 30-year-old woman of the same area. They used to meet in secluded places. He also sexually exploited her promising to marry her. As a result, she conceived twice.

Muruganandam however forced her to terminate the pregnancy as a condition to marry her. Believing his sugar-coated words, she agreed to get her pregnancy terminated.

Muruganandam however avoided meeting her and talking to her over phone soon after she got her second pregnancy terminated. When she met him in person later, he refused to marry her.

Jilted over by Muruganandam, she lodged a complaint at All Women Police Station (AWPS) at Kumbakonam. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Muruganandam on charges of cheating the woman.