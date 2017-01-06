Youth detained under Goondas Act

Thanjavur: Rajesh, son of Desingu and resident of Puliyanthopu, Sakkottai, Kumbakonam taluk, was detained under the Goondas Act and lodged at the Central Prison in Trichy, as per the orders of Collector A Annadurai.

Based on the recommendations made by SP J Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector Kamalakannan, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Kumbankonam, Collector Annadurai ordered the detention of Rajesh, 22, as goonda under the section of 3 (i) of Tamil Nadu Act 14/1982.

Subsequently, he was lodged at the Central Prison.