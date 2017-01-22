Youth fasting for Jallikattu faints

Thanjavur: A 21-year-old youth who had taken to a fast unto death protest for the past two days urging the central and state governments to lift the ban on jallikattu, fainted this evening.

He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital. A group of nine persons had taken to fast unto death protest in front of the railway junction since Saturday morning demanding, among other things, that a permanent solution should be found out to hold the jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu without any legal hindrance.

Those on fast included Sriram (21), son of Sathyan and resident of Bharathi Nagar, Thanjavur. This evening, only two persons namely Sriram and Moulana continued their fast. Sriram unexpectedly fainted on the venue and was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur where his condition is said to be stable. Police also forcibly sent his aide Moulana in the same ambulance despite his stiff resistance.