Youth gets life term for murdering farmer

Tiruvarur: The first additional district sessions court here today sentenced a youth, hailing from a village in Kottur block in Tiruvarur district, to life imprisonment for murdering a farmer by stabbing him to death in 2012.

The 32-year-old Anandaraj, farmer and resident of Kambangudi village in Kottur block, along with his friend Palanivel of the same area, were walking on the Mulliyar bridge at Kunniyur village on January 13 , 2012 when Senthil (29), resident of Aatrankarai street in Kunniyur, waylaid the duo and attempted to stab Palanivel due to previous enmity.

Anandaraj who attempted to rescue Palanivel also sustained stab injuries. Both Anandaraj and Palanivel who were battling for life were rushed to government hospital in Mannargudi. However, Anandaraj who sustained grievous injuries died on the way to hospital while Palanivel survived after being admitted to Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital.

Kottur police has registered a case and arrested Senthil on the charges of murdering Anandaraj and attempting to murder Palanivel.

Trial of the case was being heard at the first additional district sessions court in Thanjavur. Judge Karthikeyan who heard the case found Senthil guilty of the charges. The judge, delivering his verdict in the case today, ordered Senthil to undergo life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering Anandaraj.

The judge also awarded 10 year imprisonment to Senthil and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for attempting to murder Palanivel. The judge, however, ordered Senthil to undergo the punishment concurrently.