Youth held for sexual assault on 4-year-old

Tirupur A 22-year old youth was arrested for sexually assaulting a four-year old girl near Avinashi in nearby Tirupur district.

According to police, the youth, Abbas, was arrested on charges of rape and causing injury to the girl. Abbas has lifted the girl, residing in Devarayan Palayam village, and taken her to a bushy area around 7 p.m. yesterday and sexually assaulted her, they added.

The girl who was found seriously injured, including her head, was taken to a private hospital, where first aid was provided. She was later shifted to another private hospital here.

Despite protests from a group of people, Abbas was arrested, police said.