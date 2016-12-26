FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


Youth held for sexual assault on 4-year-old

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Tirupur A 22-year old youth was arrested for sexually assaulting a four-year old girl near Avinashi in nearby Tirupur district.

According to police, the youth, Abbas, was arrested on charges of rape and causing injury to the girl. Abbas has lifted the girl, residing in Devarayan Palayam village, and taken her to a bushy area around 7 p.m. yesterday and sexually assaulted her, they added.

The girl who was found seriously injured, including her head, was taken to a private hospital, where first aid was provided. She was later shifted to another private hospital here.

Despite protests from a group of people, Abbas was arrested, police said.

