FLASH NEWS NEET 2017: TN sends bills to president, DMK seeks PM intervention India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer slams 202* as match ends in draw Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital World’s 1st transgender doll based on US teen to be launched MS Dhoni removed as IPL team Pune Supergiants captain; Steve Smith to take over DMK announces hunger strike on Feb 22 in all district offices of the party in Tamil Nadu An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres India wins silver at Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens Trophy Paytm Payments Bank to launch next week, says Paytm Founder Federer takes Aus Open trophy to top of Swiss Alps mountain

Coimbatore


Youth held for sexual assault

Covai Post Network
February 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: A 24-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 27-year-old unmarried Dalit woman.

The victim, from Kamatchi Amman Koil Street in Kurungalur village, along with her friend Muniyammal were waiting at bus stop to return home after visiting Om Sakthi Mandram in Udharamangalam village on Thursday at 8.30 pm. Anand (24), hailing from her village, came there in his motorcycle and offered to take her home. But, he took her to the cremation ground on the outskirts and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her if she said anything about the assault.

She told this to her brother Senthil who along with a neighbor went to Anand who threatened them and also the villagers who intervened.

On the advice of village elders, the victim lodged a complaint with Thanjavur taluk police station. Police arrested him and registered a case under various sections of the IPC.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS