Youth held for sexual assault

Thanjavur: A 24-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting a 27-year-old unmarried Dalit woman.

The victim, from Kamatchi Amman Koil Street in Kurungalur village, along with her friend Muniyammal were waiting at bus stop to return home after visiting Om Sakthi Mandram in Udharamangalam village on Thursday at 8.30 pm. Anand (24), hailing from her village, came there in his motorcycle and offered to take her home. But, he took her to the cremation ground on the outskirts and sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her if she said anything about the assault.

She told this to her brother Senthil who along with a neighbor went to Anand who threatened them and also the villagers who intervened.

On the advice of village elders, the victim lodged a complaint with Thanjavur taluk police station. Police arrested him and registered a case under various sections of the IPC.