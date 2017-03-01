Youth kills friend in drunken brawl

A 25-year-old youth was arrested in the early hours of today on charges of murdering his friend with a grinding stone during a drunken brawl in his house.

Police on their late night beat found a youth, Manoj, a driver by profession, pushing his motorcycle in a suspicious manner around 2 AM. On enquiry, Manoj revealed that he had killed his friend in his house after a wordy quarrel.

A police team rushed to the house near Vellalore in the city and found the friend, Chitreshwaran (33), a construction worker, lying in a pool of blood, and a grinding stone lying near his head, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital and further investigations are on, they said.