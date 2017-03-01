FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Youth kills friend in drunken brawl

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A 25-year-old youth was arrested in the early hours of today on charges of murdering his friend with a grinding stone during a drunken brawl in his house.

Police on their late night beat found a youth, Manoj, a driver by profession, pushing his motorcycle in a suspicious manner around 2 AM. On enquiry, Manoj revealed that he had killed his friend in his house after a wordy quarrel.

A police team rushed to the house near Vellalore in the city and found the friend, Chitreshwaran (33), a construction worker, lying in a pool of blood, and a grinding stone lying near his head, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital and further investigations are on, they said.

