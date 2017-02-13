FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Youth up in arms to retrieve playground

Covai Post Network
February 13, 2017
Construction activities and dumping of waste have begun eating into open spaces, depriving the young of playgrounds. Out to put an end to this, a team of four youths have petitioned District Collector T.N. Hariharan to ensure that their playground is free of wastes and is not made a parking area for vehicles.

The youths from Singanallur, have claimed that the 4,000-square foot land adjacent to the Singanallur Farmer’s Market, has been invariably converted into a dump yard and parking lot for buses.

G Krishnakumar, one of the residents, alleged that all this was preventing children play. “Worse still, the Corporation has dumped waste electric poles in the ground,” he said.

Another youth claimed added that that ground was the only space left for outdoor games. “The collector should act soon. The encroachments should be removed and the ground should be renovated,” he added.

