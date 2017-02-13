Youth up in arms to retrieve playground

Construction activities and dumping of waste have begun eating into open spaces, depriving the young of playgrounds. Out to put an end to this, a team of four youths have petitioned District Collector T.N. Hariharan to ensure that their playground is free of wastes and is not made a parking area for vehicles.

The youths from Singanallur, have claimed that the 4,000-square foot land adjacent to the Singanallur Farmer’s Market, has been invariably converted into a dump yard and parking lot for buses.

G Krishnakumar, one of the residents, alleged that all this was preventing children play. “Worse still, the Corporation has dumped waste electric poles in the ground,” he said.

Another youth claimed added that that ground was the only space left for outdoor games. “The collector should act soon. The encroachments should be removed and the ground should be renovated,” he added.