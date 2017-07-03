03 Jul 2017, Edition - 720, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • China cries foul over Jaitley’s 1962 warning. China says we are also different from 1962
  • Windies defeat India in fourth ODI to keep series alive
  • IGNOU announces free education for transgenders
  • GST will lead to higher GDP growth in medium term: Moody’s
  • Germany win their first-ever FIFA Confederations Cup
  • PM Modi to adopt wrestling village, his third in Varanasi
  • Dalit group stopped from gifting 125-kg soap to UP CM Yogi
  • Nearly 100 Indian sailors stranded in UAE waters: Report
  • Will attend BJP Hatao rally if invited by RJD: Bihar CM
  • Pope Francis replaces Vatican’s conservative doctrinal chief
Coimbatore

Youth urged to adopt inter disciplinary approach for nation building

Covai Post Network
July 3, 2017

India is one of the few nations in the world to develop its own Cryogenic engine. Its 3-in-1 satellites with dimensions of communication, meteorology and broadcasting are aiding in planning on various fields, said ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar.

He was addressing the students of Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Sathyamangalam, after conferring degrees on students on Sunday.

Appealing to the youth to adopt an inter disciplinary approach and contribute to nation building, he said the day was not far off when India, with lots of opportunities for growth, would start attracting people from other nations.

In his address, Dr. S.V. Balasubramaniam, College Chairman, said education played an important role in today’s world as it had considerably reduced the challenges of day to day living. “Team work is very important and ISRO is a classic example for this. The era of solving problems with multi-disciplinary approach has come,” he said.

Dr. R.V. Ramani, Founder, Sankara Eye Foundation stressed on pursuit of challenges by seeing them as opportunities.

