Police are on the look out for two youths from West Bengal, who are missing with over half a kilo of gold bits given by a gold smith for making ornaments.

According to police, Raghukumar, the city-based goldsmith, had given 520 gram of gold ingots to the workers, Sumanth and Babban for making jewellery a few days ago.

The duo went missing with the gold. Raghu lodged a complaint, based on which investigations are on.