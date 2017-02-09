Yugam techno fest from Feb 9 – 11

A three-day national level techno-cultural fest, Yugam, is being organised by Kumaraguru College of Technology from Feb 9 – 11, in which around 12,000 participants are expected to take part.

Yugam is a conglomeration of workshops, technical and cultural events, inspirational talks, pro-shows and more. The objective is to showcase the dynamism of today’s youth by providing them a platform to excel. The social theme for Yugam ’17 is ‘Women Empowerment’.

As a part of the fest, technical workshops and a series of inspirational talks were conducted from Feb 6, in which around 5,000 participated.

Other significant events that will be showcased are ‘Ability Swagatham’ (a blend of music, dance and humour) on February 9, ‘Engeayum Eppothum’ (by Anil Srinivasan, Madhan Karky, Leon James and Sathyaprakash) on February 10 and ‘Sadhya’ (performing arts) on February 11.

Some of the technical workshops that took place today were Aqua Missile, Robo Soccer, Radio Controlled IC Engine Car, Robo War and Paper Dressing.