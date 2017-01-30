ZICOM announces free download of women safety application

ZICOM Electronic Security Systems on the occasion of ‘National Girl Child Day’, has announced free download of its women safety application ZIMAN for the next 10 days across the nation to first 1,000 downloads till tomorrow.

The recent incident of eve-teasing against women and girls reported on New Year eve in a metro city has once again highlighted vulnerability of the system to avert a crime and need to explore an effective response alert measures towards receiving assistance from family, friends and authorities.

“On occasion of Girl Child Day, by providing free application download facility, we are making efforts towards safeguarding at least 1,000 girl children across country,” the company Managing Director, Pramoud Rao, said in a release here.

ZIMAN is a mobile application that acts as a virtual protector towards mitigating crime against women and children across the country. It possess set of impeccable features, assuring immediate assistance toward unforeseeable, uncertain emergency and probable crime instances, Rao said.