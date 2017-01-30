FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


ZICOM announces free download of women safety application

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

ZICOM Electronic Security Systems on the occasion of ‘National Girl Child Day’, has announced free download of its women safety application ZIMAN for the next 10 days across the nation to first 1,000 downloads till tomorrow.

The recent incident of eve-teasing against women and girls reported on New Year eve in a metro city has once again highlighted vulnerability of the system to avert a crime and need to explore an effective response alert measures towards receiving assistance from family, friends and authorities.

“On occasion of Girl Child Day, by providing free application download facility, we are making efforts towards safeguarding at least 1,000 girl children across country,” the company Managing Director, Pramoud Rao, said in a release here.

“The recent event of eve-teasing incidence reported on new year eve in a tech city has one again highlighted vulnerability of the system to avert a crime incidence and need to explore an effective response alert measures towards receiving assistance from family, friends and authorities,” he said.

ZIMAN is a mobile application that acts as a virtual protector towards mitigating crime against women and children across the country. It possess set of impeccable features, assuring immediate assistance toward unforeseeable, uncertain emergency and probable crime instances, Rao said.

