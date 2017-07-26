26 Jul 2017, Edition - 743, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • 6 killed, 3 injured after their car collides with a dumper in Delhi
  • After Kamal Haasan’s Corruption Tweet, Ministers’ IDs Vanish From Website
  • Ghatkopar building collapse update: 17 dead including 11 women and 6 men
  • Hyderabad Drug Racket: Tollywood noted actress Charmi Kaur appears before SIT
  • CBI to solve Shimla gangrape case in 10 days, questions former SHO and mother of the accused
Coimbatore

Zonal railways asked to cancel all work near optical cables following PM visit

Covai Post Network
July 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

“In a bid to ensure any interference to the Prime Minister’s programme at Rameswaram tomorrow, Ministry of Railways have advised all Zonal Railways to avoid undertaking any earth work near the track where the Optical Fiber Cables(OFC) have been laid for communication purposes by Railways,” said a release.

Since the OFC line is going along the track in the Salem-Mettur Dam section, the proposed track maintenance work as already advised to be carried out tomorrow stands postponed to July 28.

According to Southern Railway, Salem division announced that the partial cancellation of Erode Mettur Dam Passenger Train between Salem and Mettur Dam and the total cancellation of Salem Passenger Train stands withdrawn and these services will be run normally tomorrow.

Only on July 28 Erode Mettur Dam passenger train will be partially cancelled between Salem to Mettur Dam and it will be operated between Erode to Salem only and Salem Passenger Train will be fully cancelled.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly, the release added.

