Zonal railways asked to cancel all work near optical cables following PM visit

“In a bid to ensure any interference to the Prime Minister’s programme at Rameswaram tomorrow, Ministry of Railways have advised all Zonal Railways to avoid undertaking any earth work near the track where the Optical Fiber Cables(OFC) have been laid for communication purposes by Railways,” said a release.

Since the OFC line is going along the track in the Salem-Mettur Dam section, the proposed track maintenance work as already advised to be carried out tomorrow stands postponed to July 28.

According to Southern Railway, Salem division announced that the partial cancellation of Erode Mettur Dam Passenger Train between Salem and Mettur Dam and the total cancellation of Salem Passenger Train stands withdrawn and these services will be run normally tomorrow.

Only on July 28 Erode Mettur Dam passenger train will be partially cancelled between Salem to Mettur Dam and it will be operated between Erode to Salem only and Salem Passenger Train will be fully cancelled.

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly, the release added.